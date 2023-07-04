Strengthening Cooperation to Boost Development: Leaders from Zhenghe Island’s Founding Team Visit Laobaigan Wine

Strengthen cooperation to boost development | Leaders from Zhenghe Island’s founding team visited Laobaigan Wine

On the afternoon of June 30, the founding partner and vice chairman of Zhenghe Island, Huang Lilu, and his team paid a visit to Hengshui Laobaigan. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen cooperation between the two companies and explore opportunities for further development. During the visit, Huang Lilu met with Wang Zhangang, the general manager of Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Brewing (Group) Co., Ltd., as well as other key members of the Hengshui Laobaigan team.

The meeting between the two sides focused on deepening understanding, building a communication bridge between famous enterprises, and promoting the high-quality development of Hengshui Laobaigan. The discussions covered various aspects of cooperation, including business models, management experience, and future plans. Li Xin, the Manager of Consumer Department of Hengshui Laobaigan Marketing Co., Ltd., chaired the meeting.

Wang Zhangang, the general manager of Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Brewing (Group) Co., Ltd., warmly welcomed Huang Lilu and his team. He provided a detailed introduction to the development and future plans of Hengshui Laobaigan, highlighting the company’s focus on quality, culture, experience, and digitalization. Wang emphasized that Hengshui Laobaigan aims to become a renowned wine project and has already established a presence in over 100 well-known enterprises. Through face-to-face communication and interaction with these enterprises, Hengshui Laobaigan has been able to share business models and management experience, thereby broadening its horizons and establishing stable strategic cooperative relations.

Huang Lilu, the founding partner and vice chairman of Zhenghe Island, praised Hengshui Laobaigan for its brand advantages, product quality, and future prospects. He expressed his commitment to strengthening communication and cooperation with Hengshui Laobaigan. Utilizing the advantages of Zhenghe Island’s business links, media communication, and entrepreneur training, Huang Lilu aims to build a communication bridge between famous enterprises and promote the precise connection between such enterprises and Hengshui Laobaigan. Through these efforts, he hopes to contribute to the high-quality development of Hengshui Laobaigan.

Aside from the discussions, the team from Zhenghe Island also had the opportunity to visit several attractions within Hengshui Laobaigan. They explored the 4A Scenic Spot No. 8 Workshop, the Republic’s No. 1 Wine Store, Wine Bank, and other scenic spots. The immersive experience allowed them to appreciate the ingenuity and craftsmanship behind Hengshui Laobaigan’s products, and they highly resonated with the company’s commitment to excellence and cultural significance.

Notable attendees at the exchange activity included Zhang Hongwei, the General Manager of Zhenghe Island National Brand Center, Zhang Xiaojuan, the Regional Manager of North China & Central China, and Liu Jiang, a Senior Business Manager. It is worth mentioning that Zhenghe Island has previously visited numerous benchmarking companies, such as Alibaba, ByteDance, Xiaomi Technology, Geely Automobile, and FOTILE Group.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions expressed in the article are not those of this website and are for readers’ reference only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

