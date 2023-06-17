Home » Strengthening financial education and improving financial literacy——Yangzhou Branch of Bank of Communications launched a financial knowledge journey and a clean and honest financial culture into the campus activity_Jiangsu, China
Strengthening financial education and improving financial literacy——Yangzhou Branch of Bank of Communications launched a financial knowledge journey and a clean and honest financial culture into the campus activity

Strengthening financial education and improving financial literacy——Yangzhou Branch of Bank of Communications launched a financial knowledge journey and a clean and honest financial culture into the campus activity_Jiangsu, China

In order to implement the “2023 Banking Industry Popularization of Financial Knowledge Miles Action Plan”, China Jiangsu Netcom further implements the requirements of the regulatory authorities on the protection of consumer rights, effectively protects consumers’ right to education, and effectively helps consumers understand financial knowledge and financial knowledge. Risk, improve consumers’ financial literacy, and stabilize consumers’ financial consumption confidence. On the afternoon of June 14, “Strengthening Financial Education and Improving Financial Literacy” was sponsored by Yangzhou Banking Association, organized by Bank of Communications Yangzhou Branch, and co-organized by Yangzhou Industrial Vocational and Technical College ——The 2023 Financial Knowledge Journey and Integrity Financial Culture Entering the Campus Activity was held in Yangzhou Industrial Vocational and Technical College.


Secretary Wang Tingjun of the Party Branch of the School of Intelligent Manufacturing of Yangzhou Industrial Vocational and Technical College delivered a speech

Secretary-General Wang Changcai of Yangzhou Banking Association delivered a speech

Hu Jiangping, member of the party committee and vice president of Bank of Communications Yangzhou Branch, delivered a speech

The staff of the Bank of Communications preached the financial business knowledge of safeguarding the eight basic rights of consumers and preventing new-type telecommunications and network fraud. At the same time, around the theme of “establishing family rules, strict family education, and rectifying family traditions”, the publicity of clean and honest financial culture will be carried out.

Before the end of the event, the students participated in interesting financial knowledge quizzes by scanning the QR code to test the effectiveness of the publicity and education activities. For the 20 students who answered the questions accurately and took less time, the Bank of Communications presented exquisite small prizes.

See also  The first "student-made" satellite of Wuhan University was successfully launched, and the "Qingxing-1" satellite witnessed the innovation ability of Chinese college students-Jingchu Network-Hubei Daily Network

The Bank of Communications brought a financial knowledge teaching activity with simple explanations and rich pictures and texts for teachers and students. The students not only learned financial business knowledge, improved financial literacy, and enhanced the ability to prevent financial risks; at the same time, they gained a clean financial culture education Feast.

As a large state-owned bank with a history of one hundred years, Bank of Communications has been earnestly fulfilling its social responsibilities, actively responding to the call of the regulatory authorities, and carrying out financial education and publicity activities in various forms and rich in content, fully reflecting the political nature, people’s nature and nature of financial work. professional.

