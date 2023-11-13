Strengthening High-Quality Development and Party Building in Zengcheng District: Implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Instructions

Zengcheng District Party Committee Holds Meeting to Study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

The Zengcheng District Party Committee Standing Committee and the Zengcheng Economic and Technological Development Zone Party Working Committee convened a meeting on November 10 to study the important speeches and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping.

The meeting focused on studying the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, as well as the important speeches during his inspection in Jiangxi. The spirit of the Standing Committee meetings of the Provincial Party Committee and the Municipal Party Committee was also discussed.

Zhao Guosheng, Secretary of the District Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Zengcheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, presided over the meeting and emphasized the need to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches.

The meeting highlighted the main line of high-quality development, promoting industrial innovation with scientific and technological innovation, and adhering to the simultaneous development of emerging industries, traditional industries, and future industries. It also emphasized the importance of ecological priority and green development, as well as deepening internal and external opening up.

Furthermore, the meeting focused on the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on party building, and to strengthen the political and organizational functions of grassroots party organizations. The meeting also emphasized the importance of forging a team of high-quality cadres who are loyal, clean, and responsible.

In addition, the meeting discussed the instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on promoting new industrialization, stressing the need to accelerate the improvement of industrial scientific and technological innovation capabilities and to promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries.

The meeting concluded with a call to build a work pattern in which the party committee leads the unified leadership, the government is responsible for implementation, and enterprises play the main role. The meeting stressed the need to gather a strong synergy to accelerate the promotion of new industrialization in Zengcheng District.

