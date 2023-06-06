Home » Strike by taxi and bus taxi drivers, Kinshasa paralyzed
Strike by taxi and bus taxi drivers, Kinshasa paralyzed

Strike by taxi and bus taxi drivers, Kinshasa paralyzed

The Synergy of Associations for the defense of the rights of drivers and for the promotion of road citizenship in the DRC (SADCPCR / DRC) has just decreed three days without a driver from Monday 05 to Wednesday 07 June 2023 throughout the Congolese capital.

In a correspondence addressed to the town hall of Kinshasa and exploited by Matininfos.net, the drivers denounce the inhuman acts they suffer from the loaders committed in the car parks, but also elements of the police, teams of the provincial ministry of transport as well as other fictitious agents installed in the arteries of Kinshasa.

The Synergy of Drivers’ Associations require a qualified, reformed and equipped Road Traffic Police (PCR). ” Thus, any support unit must imperatively be under the command of the PCR“, indicates this correspondence.

They inform that the last day will be used for the filing of a petition addressed to the President of the Republic in order to solicit his personal involvement in the resolution of their socio-professional problems.

The management of the transport problem has remained a headache for the Congolese authorities for several years.

Jules Ninda

