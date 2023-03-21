Home News strong gender gap in leadership roles From CoinTelegraph
strong gender gap in leadership roles From CoinTelegraph

strong gender gap in leadership roles From CoinTelegraph
©Reuters. Women and the metaverse: the gender gap in leadership roles is strong

Between fluidity and constant evolution, the metaverse is still in its infancy. Yet, the disparities are already tangible, especially as regards gender dynamics. This is what emerges from the latest McKinsey & Company report, published by the international management consultancy firm at the end of 2022 and focused on the creation of value within the immersive ecosystem.

The data speak for themselves: women spend more time on platforms but, just like in the real world, they occupy fewer leadership positions than men. The gap found follows that present in the real world within companies, and is the same found among the Fortune 500 start-ups (where only 10% of CEOs are women).

According to the report, women spend more time on platforms than men and are more likely to lead and implement initiatives; however, just as was already the case in Web 2 – and in general throughout the technological world – it represents only the minority of the sector, as both entrepreneurial capital and CEO roles remain reserved for men (completely disproportionate).

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

