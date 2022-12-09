On December 8th, the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group for Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China gave a speech at the Municipal Health Commission, and Liu Bin, a member of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group and Deputy Director of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee, made a speech report.

At the report meeting, Liu Bin centered on the party’s 20 major themes, main achievements, the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past 10 years, the modernization of Marxism in China, Chinese-style modernization, and the goal and task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way In other aspects, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was preached and interpreted in depth.

The comrades at the meeting listened carefully, recorded carefully, and responded enthusiastically. Everyone agreed that the report will have a clear theme, rich content, comprehensive system, and prominent key points. It has both ideological and theoretical heights and is closely integrated with reality. The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics has important guiding significance. Everyone said that they will take practical actions to promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the city’s health system, fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the province and city, and contribute more to the high-quality development of the city’s health care.(Jiujiang Daily All Media Reporter Wang Lianghong)