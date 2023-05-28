Home » Study: High willingness to change jobs among over 50 year olds
News

Study: High willingness to change jobs among over 50 year olds

Berlin (German news agency) – Employees over the age of 50 in Germany are very willing to change jobs. That is the result of a Forsa survey of 3,216 employees in Germany who are subject to social security contributions, commissioned by a job network and reported by the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Accordingly, 19 percent of those surveyed stated that they were open to a new job. The main reasons for those wanting to change jobs are a salary that is too low (45 percent), a stress level that is too high (37 percent) and dissatisfaction with the strategic orientation of the company (35 percent). Around every third person over the age of 50 who was willing to change jobs also criticized poor management in their previous job.

