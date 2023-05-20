Home » Subject was murdered on a public highway in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood of Valledupar
Subject was murdered on a public highway in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood of Valledupar

Early this Saturday, a man was murdered on a public road in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood of Valledupar. This person was found lifeless on the 17th block of the aforementioned sector, his body had a blow to the face and a shot to the shoulder.

Once the community notified the authorities, the victim was identified as José Antonio Aragón Pacheco, 35, who was a motorcycle taxi driver.

A particular piece of information that the judicial experts found at the crime scene was the motorcycle of the deceased, so it is presumed that it was a hitman and not a theft.

Meanwhile officials of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

At first, the police officers who attended the case believed that it was a traffic accident, however, upon superficially reviewing the lifeless body, they verified that it had been shot by a firearm.

