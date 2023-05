Manita from Milan who knocks out Sampdoria and moves close to the Champions League area. On the night of San Siro, Giroud (MVP) shines with a hat-trick, but Leao, Brahim Diaz, Tonali and Krunic are no less. In Samp the best is the eternal Quagliarella, who scored for the 18th consecutive Serie A season. The worst is Nuytinck. Maurizio Compagnoni’s report cards