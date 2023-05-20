Milan Sampdoria Serie A 36 round | Sports

Milan football players convincingly celebrated against the team led by Dejan Stanković from the bench.

Izvor: EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

In the 36th round, the Milan team won against Sampdoria with a score of ?:?. With this victory, the “Rossoneri” kept the hope of playing in the Champions League next season.

After 36 games played, Milan has 64 points and currently occupies the fifth position. In front of the Rossoneri in fourth place is Lazio, which has a point more, but also a game less. Inter have 66 points, but also have not yet played their 36th round match.

Milan took the lead in the ninth minute when Leao scored 1:0. In the 20th minute, Quagliarella brought things back to the beginning, and for 2:1 he scored Žira just three minutes later. The same footballer increased the score to 3:1 from the penalty spot in the 29th minute. It was also the final result of the first half.

In the 63rd minute, Diaz scored for 4:1, and Giroud scored a hat-trick five minutes later to make the final 5:1.