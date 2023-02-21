In the morning of February 19, soldiers who were carrying out a retunia patrol on 11th street with 16th street in the Montebello neighborhood, 200 meters from the Saravena Municipal Fair Complex, were harassed.

José Luis Lasso Fontecha, representative of the municipality of Saravena, confirmed the harassment and assured that the outlaws attacked the group of soldiers with grenades in broad daylight, generating fear in the population.

Fortunately, no military was injured in this attack whose perpetrators have not been identified.

While one of the grenades that remained in the place was detonated in a controlled manner, the area was cordoned off to prevent any civilian from being injured.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

