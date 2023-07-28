Successful tour of Tierra Adentro through Europe and the United States

During this month of July, the members of Inland, together with his technical and audiovisual team, toured various cities in Europe presenting the album “Ayvu” to the Paraguayan public and the Latino community in general. The next stop will be the United States with four shows scheduled in the states of Florida, Utah and New York. The band announced a great concert in Asunción, with invited international artists, scheduled for August 13 at the BCP.

Tierra Adentro is on an extensive tour that covers Europe and the United States, presenting his new album “Ayvu” and performing songs from his repertoire. On their social networks, you can follow the band through their tour, where the members can be seen sharing the excitement of the attendees at the shows performed and the experience of reaching compatriots who emigrated to the Old Continent and brothers from all over Latin America. , celebrating the culture and identity that unites our entire region.

This is the complete detail of the tour:

July 1: Paris (FR)

July 7: Asturias (ES)

July 8: Bilbao (ES)

July 9: Barcelona (ES)

July 12: Hamburg (AL)

July 14: Majorca (ES)

July 15: Malaga (ES)

July 16: Murcia (ES)

July 21: Brussels (BE)

July 23: Madrid (ES)

July 28: Miami (Florida, USA)

July 29: Orem (Utah, USA)

August 4: White Plains (New York, USA)

August 5: New York (New York, USA)

After this tour, the Latin Grammy nominees will meet their audience in Paraguay on Sunday, August 13, at the BCP Gran Teatro “José Asunción Flores”, with the presence of international artists who are part of the band’s latest album, which emphasizes the search for the enhancement of our native language through allies in all corners of our continent.