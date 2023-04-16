Sudan: Army says there will be no dialogue with the FAR

This Saturday, April 15, the Sudanese Air Forcea said that there would be no negotiation or dialogue with the FAR (Rapid Support Forces) unless they were dissolved, something that does not seem to matter to the paramilitary group that from very early on confronted and attacked the Armed Forces in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

In fact, through a statement, the military forces were very rigid in the face of a possible negotiation:

“There will be no negotiation or dialogue before disbanding and ending Hemedti’s rebel militia,” the Sudanese Armed Forces said regarding the position of FAR commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alias Hemedti.

Likewise, the Sudanese Air Force and the Sudanese Army stressed that there would be no effort to talk with a “fugitive criminal” who is leading these actions.

These statements were accompanied by a wanted image of Hemedti that has already been broadcast throughout the city so that anyone with information about his whereabouts can report it as soon as possible.

It should be noted that the tensions between the two sides have become increasingly strong and that the FAR has announced that it has managed to take control of several military airports in that country, information that contradicts the Army, which has called for calm, since they have endured the situation mentioning that “everything is under control”.