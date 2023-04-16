Home » Sudan: Army says there will be no dialogue with the FAR
News

Sudan: Army says there will be no dialogue with the FAR

by admin
Sudan: Army says there will be no dialogue with the FAR

This Saturday, April 15, the Sudanese Air Forcea said that there would be no negotiation or dialogue with the FAR (Rapid Support Forces) unless they were dissolved, something that does not seem to matter to the paramilitary group that from very early on confronted and attacked the Armed Forces in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

In fact, through a statement, the military forces were very rigid in the face of a possible negotiation:

“There will be no negotiation or dialogue before disbanding and ending Hemedti’s rebel militia,” the Sudanese Armed Forces said regarding the position of FAR commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alias Hemedti.

Likewise, the Sudanese Air Force and the Sudanese Army stressed that there would be no effort to talk with a “fugitive criminal” who is leading these actions.

Also read: Japan PM unharmed in bombing attack

Besides: These are the new robot dogs that will serve for the New York Police

These statements were accompanied by a wanted image of Hemedti that has already been broadcast throughout the city so that anyone with information about his whereabouts can report it as soon as possible.

It should be noted that the tensions between the two sides have become increasingly strong and that the FAR has announced that it has managed to take control of several military airports in that country, information that contradicts the Army, which has called for calm, since they have endured the situation mentioning that “everything is under control”.

See also  The second meeting of the 19th People's Congress of Weibin District, Baoji City People's Government Portal County News

You may also like

Focus Interview丨National security is the foundation of national...

The Marvels, the trailer reveals the character played...

.week in the economy: Spring brought ladybugs to...

Felipe Morales, one day away from being crowned...

Son in hospital, lawyer denied legitimate impediment –...

The deepfake video revolution may revive traditional media

Perspective. From famous composer to director of the...

Tens of Thousands of Merchants Gather in the...

Rock’n’roll’s most visionary scam – World

The Court in The Hague ordered Russia to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy