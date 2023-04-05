PARAGUARI (Special envoy) A 15-year-old adolescent died this morning during the representation of a Via Crucis at a school in Quiindy. The firefighters helped her and transferred her to the hospital, but unfortunately they could not save her.

José Vera, a firefighter who answered the emergency call from a Quiindy school, reported that they went immediately and that, upon arrival, they found a student lying on the ground, in serious condition, with low saturation.

“We proceeded to oxygenate her to the maximum, we lifted her into the ambulance and arriving at the place, she went into unemployment,” said Vera, in an interview with C9N.

For his part, Dr. Luis Santiago Ibarrola, director of the Quiindy Regional Hospital, explained that the patient arrived at approximately 9:40 a.m. and was treated by pediatricians and two other highly experienced doctors.

They tried to revive her for 30 minutes, as required by universal protocol. Unfortunately, there were no favorable results and death was confirmed.

“With cardiorespiratory arrest we closed the case, because we have no other cause, we asked the parents to take her to Asunción for the autopsy, but they refused,” said the director.

The minor of 15 years participated in the representation of a Via Crucis this morning, when she suddenly fainted and began to breathe with difficulty.

comment

comment