Young Cuban Migrant Successfully Recovers from Complex Heart Operation in the US

By [Your Name]

A young Cuban migrant is making a remarkable recovery after undergoing a complex heart operation in the United States. Last week, a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) was implanted, and one week later, the patient, Tahimí, is now conscious and no longer intubated, according to her mother, Belkis Martínez, who remains in Cuba.

Expressing her gratitude for the successful operation, Martínez shared her joy in being able to speak with her daughter via video call. She mentioned that the tubes were removed without any complications, acknowledging that Tahimí was experiencing normal discomfort such as a sore throat and slight disorientation. In fact, Tahimí even asked for a pencil and paper to jot down something, demonstrating signs of progress.

Overwhelmed with happiness, Martínez expressed her immense gratitude, stating, “My daughter, today, after so many days of anguish, I have cried with joy and I thank God very much.”

The case of Belkis Martínez received widespread attention after she took to social media to appeal for assistance in expediting her humanitarian visa to the US so she could be by her daughter’s side. In her desperate plea, she asked her friends and followers to share her post, emphasizing the urgent need for her presence. Martínez described herself as a devastated and desperate mother, expressing frustration at the lack of progress in the visa application process.

As the only daughter of Martínez, Tahimí finds herself alone in US territory with her husband, adding to the concern and emotional strain of the situation. After being diagnosed with heart disease, Tahimí was admitted to intensive care on July 20.

To cope with the overwhelming medical expenses, relatives and friends of the young Cuban have started a GoFundMe campaign since late July. The fundraising platform serves as a means to collect funds for Tahimí’s medical treatment.

Tahimí’s successful recovery from her complex heart operation stands as a testament to the advancements in medical technology and expertise available in the United States. While her mother continues to eagerly await her humanitarian visa, it is hoped that she will soon be able to join Tahimí and provide the support and comfort that a mother’s presence can bring during such a challenging time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

