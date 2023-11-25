‘Kennel Swing’ to Yader Romero about the actions of the Kvrass Group

The controversy between Kvrass shareholders continues. This time due to the statements of the former vocalist Yader Romero, who assured that since 2021, when he left the group, he has not received money from the profits obtained from the group’s performances.which is currently led by the guacharaquero Yennel Yancywho also appears as legal representative.

Read also: Yader Romero and ‘Kennel Swing’ will go to court for Kvrass

On the night of Friday, November 24, Yancy issued a statement in which he denied the claims of his former teammate and partner, stating that “he has not stolen” and that they have always been accountable for the group’s profits.

“Due to these statements, I am also obliged to speak out against them, in order to protect my honor and my good name, clarifying that what was expressed by said person is not true, since there is evidence that I have not stolen from him as he irresponsibly claims and that all accounts have been rendered to him, respecting and recognizing the right that he has as a shareholder, taking into account the full knowledge that the shareholders are proportionally responsible for the obligations of the company”reads the statement.

He added that he has also answered all the requirements and has been available for the accounting audits and inspections that have been carried out in the group.

JUDGMENT OF THE SIC

The new controversy arose after The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, SIC, will order Yader Romero and Luis Campillo not to use the Kvrass group brand or the expressions ““ExKvrass or Ex-members of the Kvrass group” to promote their musical performances. Given this, the artists chose to respond with jokes saying that they were not members of Kvrass, but of Menudo or RBD.

Don’t stop reading: “We are ex-Kvrass even if they don’t like it”: Yader Romero’s attack on ‘Kenel Swing’

But also, Yader expressed his annoyance in a video published on his social networks in which he reminded Kennel Yancy that he was the owner of half of the shares of Kvrass and that was when he said that he did not receive profits from the group.

“The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce ordered Messrs. Yader Romero and Luis Campillo to refrain from continuing to use the Kvrass brand or any similarly confusing expression, such as exKvrass, This precautionary measure was issued after studying more than twenty presentations, in which it is evident that Yader and Campillo used the expression exKvrass and in others directly the Kvrass brand infringing the rights of the company”reads the statement issued by Kennel Yancy.

Share this: Facebook

X

