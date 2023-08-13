Home » Strength for women’s basketball players Chomutova, representative Rylichov from Italy
Strength for women's basketball players Chomutova, representative Rylichov from Italy

Strength for women’s basketball players Chomutova, representative Rylichov from Italy

I had offers to continue abroad as well, but because my agent and I approached even the dark ones, in the end Chomutov turned out to be the best choice. The EuroCup is definitely an invitation and we have something to build on, said Rylichov.

The twenty-four-year-old Kdelen hráka has played six seasons in the Czech league in the Trutnova jersey, averaging ten points per game. In the absence of Mi Krejz and those duels in the EuroCup, she could be the one who could help us, said the owner of the Chomutov club, Petr Drobn.

For the team of the new coach Pavel Stak, Rylichov gave them reinforcement after the American pivot Yemiyah Morrisov.

