Entertainment

by admin
The Government seeks to suspend the Rental Law effective after an agreement between Sergio Massa and Alberto Fernández. The idea is to put into force the scheme that was in force before for 180 days until there is a new law in Congress.

In this context, we communicate with José Rozadosa benchmark in the real estate sector, who spoke about the situation of the real estate sector after the implementation of the new regulations.

“The new law was untimely and misaligned with the inflationary and structural reality that exists in the country”said Rozados, who later completed: “That a contract remains frozen for 12 months with this inflation it’s unreal.”

“This law generated a very strong drop in the amount of supply and that the prices start from a very high rent because there are no updates in the short term. Legislators are unaware of how economic agents work and seek to corset reality”, the interviewee asserted.

Along the same lines, the expert explained that “There are no quick or short-term solutions”. “There needs to be sustainability in the housing policy, promoting a greater supply of rentals with more legal certainty and the mortgage credits”, he added.

Finally, Rozados said that a lower level of uncertainty is needed so that there is a greater supply of rentals and that default levels are not very worrying at the moment.

