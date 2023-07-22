Home » Summer 2023 – a summer like before? – News
News

Summer 2023 – a summer like before? – News

by admin
Summer 2023 – a summer like before? – News

Summer 2023 – it feels a bit like before. Before climate change was a big problem for us. In memory it looks something like this: There was summer, sun, sunshine in NRW in June, July and August. times it was hot. Then for a few days everyone crowded the outdoor pool or the bathing lake. And soon it got colder again. sweater weather. And at night – it wasn’t too hot to sleep, at least not most of the time.

Climate change: extreme summers

Then it got extreme – especially in the last few years. heat records. Sweating for weeks. Dryness. Drought. Forest fires. Summer got ugly.

In October 2022, people were still sitting outside late in the evening – in the garden, on the balcony, in the city garden. The year was the second warmest in Europe since weather records began, and the summer was the warmest ever documented in Europe.

See also  DOM builds a kindergarten in Santa Ana as part of the successful “Mi Nueva Escuela” program

You may also like

Former ABC News Journalist Pleads Guilty to Federal...

Bono’s value is 12 million euros

Energy debt in Boulevard de las Rosas exceeds...

Doctor killed in attack at psychiatric center in...

Iraqi Christian..! Written by // Qasim Hawal

the national agreement

Accident in Hamburg-Horn: man rams house wall with...

Ashura fireworks… imminent danger! – OujdaCity

Finerio Connect will strengthen management in the country

Queer in Berlin – DW – July 22,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy