Vyškov – Příbram 2:1, Vyškov footballers started the second league season with a 2:1 win over Příbram

Vyškov in Drnovice sent Souaré into the lead in the 27th minute. Last year’s top scorer Wágner equalized shortly after the change of sides, but Touré scored the winning goal just before the end. The returnee Josef Hušbauer did not help Příbrami to points either.

Žižkov started better in Olomouc, but Bartolomeu responded to Prošek’s opening goal in the 13th minute before the break. Elbel completed Prostějovsk’s turnaround in the 88th minute.

Chrudim played goalless at home with Líšní and followed up on the previous season, in which it was the “king” of the second league with 15 tied results.

Football FORTUNA: NATIONAL LEAGUE – 1st round: Chrudim – Líšen 0:0 Referee: Zaoral – Hurych, Dohnálek. ŽK: Míka – Černín, Matocha. Spectators: 1065. Vyškov – Příbram 2:1 (1:0) Goals: 27. Souaré, 90.+2 Touré – 52. Wágner. Referee: Krejsa – Hádek, Šafránková. ŽK: Lahodní, Mafwenta, Ilko – Fišl, Dudl, Matoušek. Spectators: 860. Prostějov – Žižkov 2:1 (1:1) Goals: 37. Bartolomeu, 88. Elbel – 13. Prošek. Referee: Ulrich – Vodrážka, Arnošt. ŽK: Spáčil, Elbel, Koudelka, Bolf – Petrák, Muleme. Viewers: 520.17:00 Táborsko – Kroměříž.

