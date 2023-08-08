Summer Classroom: Exploring Fire Safety with a Cute Baby at the Fire Station

August 7, 2023

“Summer Classroom”: Punch in at the fire station and the cute baby enjoys a safe summer trip

In order to enrich the summer life of the children in the community, effectively improve the fire safety awareness of minors, and enhance the ability of fire self-rescue and self-protection, on August 3, the Economic Development Zone Fire Rescue Brigade invited more than 20 groups of parent-child families from the Yinhe Community to enter Changshui Fire Rescue Station, carry out the summer parent-child fire protection visit and experience activities, and explore the “flame blue”.

In view of the characteristics of minors who are young, curious, and active, the firefighters used easy-to-understand language and interactive questioning methods to explain to the children how to prevent fires, dial 119 correctly, escape and save themselves, etc. Practical and practical knowledge of fire protection. Afterwards, the firefighters led the children to visit the firefighting vehicles on duty at the fire station, explained the applicable occasions and equipment of various firefighting vehicles on the spot, demonstrated the throwing of fire hoses and wearing firefighting suits, and invited the children to experience, let everyone be a little firefighter once had a “fire addiction”.

