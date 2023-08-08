Electricity Challenges and Solutions: The Power Struggle in Zhejiang Province

Title: Zhejiang’s Electricity Challenge: Meeting the Summer Peak, Addressing Costs, and Ensuring Sustainability

Subheading: Rising temperatures and electricity bills spark concerns among Zhejiang residents

Zhejiang, China – As summer temperatures soar and electricity bills rise, residents in Zhejiang province are facing challenges in keeping their homes cool while managing the cost of electricity. Last summer, Zhejiang encountered a power shortage due to high temperatures and little rainfall across the country. With this summer set to be even hotter, concerns about electricity availability and affordability have sparked discussions among netizens.

Data from July indicates that Zhejiang’s electricity load exceeded 100 million kilowatts, setting an early record for the province. On July 14, Zhejiang’s actual electricity load exceeded 110 million kilowatts for the first time in history. With the “dog days” of summer approaching, the highest power load is expected to climb to 115 million kilowatts, an increase of more than 12.8% from the previous year.

Zhejiang, despite being a major economic province, faces challenges in generating enough electricity due to its limited energy resources. The province heavily relies on clean thermal power with ultra-low emissions, but the scarcity of fossil fuels in Zhejiang forces the region to depend on coal and natural gas imports, making it vulnerable to fluctuations in the domestic and international markets. Furthermore, Zhejiang purchases a significant portion of its electricity from other provinces, accounting for 33.2% of its annual consumption.

To address the electricity supply challenge, Zhejiang has been actively working on major energy projects. The completion of the Zheneng Yueqing Power Plant’s third phase and its large-capacity clean coal power project showcases the province’s commitment to innovation. These new projects are expected to increase Zhejiang’s power supply capacity by more than 8.6%. Moreover, the province has signed contracts for 100 million tons of power coal and secured 4 billion cubic meters of gas for power generation, ensuring sufficient resources during the peak summer season.

On the demand side, Zhejiang emphasizes the need for efficient electricity consumption. By raising the air conditioner temperature by 1 degree Celsius, Zhejiang can reduce its power load by nearly 4 million kilowatts, equivalent to the capacity of two large coal-fired power plants. As a result, the province proposes that the whole society set the air-conditioning temperature no lower than 26 degrees Celsius. Additionally, enterprises are encouraged to optimize production arrangements and shift peak power consumption to low valley power consumption hours.

While Zhejiang’s power supply situation is better than previous years, concerns about the cost of electricity remain. The perception of expensive electricity prices primarily stems from the increased industrial and commercial electricity prices due to the province’s resource procurement challenges. However, effective regulation and overall planning have resulted in a drop in prices this year, offering prospects for decreased industrial and commercial electricity costs.

To reduce costs and improve the business environment, Zhejiang aims to strengthen energy exchanges and cooperation with energy-rich provinces, secure long-term coal contracts, and explore imported coal options. The province also plans to reduce fuel costs, lower coal and gas power generation on-grid electricity prices, and ensure electricity prices remain reasonable. The implementation of these measures aligns with Zhejiang’s commitment to optimizing and upgrading the business environment, benefiting both enterprises and residents.

Furthermore, Zhejiang acknowledges the importance of sustainable and safe electricity supply. The province aims to build a clean, low-carbon, and efficient energy system while ensuring oil and gas security. This commitment reflects a broader effort to protect the ecological environment and prioritize electricity safety.

As Zhejiang navigates the challenges of meeting the summer peak, addressing costs, and ensuring sustainability, the province remains confident in its ability to uphold a stable and reliable power supply for its residents and businesses.

