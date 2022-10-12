By extending the daylight saving time by another month, therefore until the end of November, Italy could save 70 million euros. This is the estimate of the scholars of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine and of the Non-Profit Consumerism association who have relaunched the petition in the Lancet magazine which has already collected 58,000 signatures on the change.org website.

“The extension of the summer time even for only 30 days – he says Alessandro Mianipresident of Sima – it would be an easy measure to implement with certain results “.

The estimates of the possible savings provided by the technicians are based on the historical consumption of Italians in November and are in line with the figures provided by the managing bodies such as Terna which estimates the savings obtained with summer time in the seven months of validity at 190 million euros of 2022 thanks to the 147 hours of extra natural afternoon light and the lower consumption of 420 million kilowatt hours. In addition to the 200,000 tons less CO2 in the air. Again according to Terna, Italy has saved over 1.8 billion and 10.5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity from 2004 to today.

Maintaining summer time even in the winter months has been a topic on the table for years in Europe but a concrete decision on the matter has never been taken. At the moment in Italy the return to solar time is set for the night between 29 and 30 October.