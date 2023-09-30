Home » Suncheon Bay Sky Cube, stopped for an hour… About 70 passengers stranded :: Sympathetic media Newsis News Agency ::
Presumed electrical short circuit, drive after safety inspection

[순천=뉴시스] SKYCUBE, shaped like a triangular gimbap, runs between Suncheon Bay Garden and Suncheon Literature Museum in Suncheon, Jeollanam-do. (Photo = Newsis D/B) photo@newsis.com

[순천=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Seok-hoon = The Sky Cube, a small light rail train at the 2023 Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo, stopped at one point on the afternoon of the 30th, leaving about 70 passengers stranded.

According to Suncheon City, at around 12:30 p.m. on this day, 12 out of 38 Sky Cubes at the Suncheon Bay Garden Expo were out of service due to an electrical short circuit.

About 70 passengers on board left the Sky Cube in about an hour. Among them, one passenger in his 60s who showed symptoms of breathing difficulties returned home after receiving hospital treatment.

The Sky Cube that stopped due to an electrical short circuit was inspected, and the remaining Sky Cubes operated normally.

Suncheon Bay Sky Cube was temporarily shut down last June due to a temporary communication failure.

◎ Sympathetic media Newsis kim@newsis.com

