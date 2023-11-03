Tripodi speaks at the inauguration of the 33rd General Assembly of ICCROM

Maria Tripodi. (Photo: Facebook profile).

Farnesina –

Undersecretary Maria Tripodi spoke at the FAO headquarters in Rome, on behalf of the Vice President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, at the inauguration of the 33rd General Assembly of ICCROM, an organization that promotes the conservation of all forms of cultural heritage, in every region of the world.

In reiterating the great importance for Italy of the activity of this Organization, hosted in Rome for more than 60 years, the Undersecretary recalled the Government’s intention to give even greater impetus to relations with ICCROM, supporting it in its programs and in its work of transformation and modernization has now begun.

Tripodi highlighted how Italy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the renewed impetus of Minister Tajani, are committed to ensuring effective protection and valorisation of Cultural Heritage in all its forms, both within and outside the borders national. This is done in the awareness that culture is the key driving force for spreading universal values ​​throughout the world and fueling dialogue between peoples, which is necessary today more than ever. This is why cultural diplomacy is at the center of this Government’s foreign policy, Tripodi stated, as demonstrated by the commitment to the recovery and reconstruction of the artistic heritage of countries in crisis situations.

“Precisely in times like today – in which trust in multilateralism seems to be weakening – it is more urgent to reinvigorate it, rediscovering the deep cultural roots of what unites us as a human species and starting again from the relaunch of cultural multilateralism through convinced support for its organizations such as ICCROM and UNESCO” concluded the Undersecretary.

Previous articleIsraeli-Palestinian conflict and media conflict

Share this: Facebook

X

