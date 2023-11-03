Production Problems Cause Quota-based Distribution and Looming Shortage of Nadolol Cheplapharm Medicine

Production Problems of Nadolol Cheplapharm Medicine Cause Distribution Issues

Due to production problems, the medicine Nadolol Cheplapharm is experiencing a shortage in supply, according to a note released by AIFA in collaboration with Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH. Healthcare professionals have been informed about the shortage of Nadolol Cheplapharm (nadolol), specifically the 80mg tablets with 30 tablets AIC 041029012.

In the hospital channel, the medicine is being distributed on a quota basis until January 1, 2024. Furthermore, from February 1, 2024, to August 3, 2024, the medicine is expected to be completely unavailable in the hospital channel. In the retail channel, the medicine will also likely be completely lacking until March 8, 2024.

AIFA has clarified that the supply shortage is not due to any defects in the quality or safety of the medicine. Nadolol Cheplapharm is authorized for several indications, including hypertension, angina pectoris, and arrhythmias.

For hypertension, it can be used as monotherapy or in combination with other antihypertensive drugs in the long-term treatment of essential hypertension. However, it is less effective in treating acute hypertension crises. In the case of angina pectoris, Nadolol Cheplapharm is used for long-term treatment in patients who have not responded adequately to conventional approaches. It is also prescribed for certain arrhythmias, cardiovascular manifestations of hyperthyroidism, and functional signs of obstructive cardiomyopathy.

The shortage of Nadolol Cheplapharm is expected to last until early 2024. Healthcare professionals are urged to manage the available supply responsibly and find alternative treatments if necessary.

This article was originally published on November 2, 2023.