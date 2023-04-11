Jack Black, voice actor of the villan Bowser in Super Mario Bros. – The Movie -, has already expressed his personal idea for a potential sequel, which includes Pedro Pascal and Wario. So let’s find out what he said

Super Mario Bros. – The Movie is currently in theaters around the world and has already broken numerous box office records. Predictable – but not obvious – theI arrive Therefore of a sequel or some spin-off, which some of the cast members have already begun to fantasize about. In fact, Charlie Day would like a spin-off on Luigi’s Mansion, while Seth Rogen has already expressed the desire to see a standalone on Donkey Kong, to explore its complex videogame history. In recent days, Jack Black – Bowser’s voice actor – instead proposed a bizarre casting idea for potential sequel’s villain.

Super Mario Bros. – The Movie: Jack Black comes up with a bizarre casting idea

Jack Black – still engaged in the promotional campaign of Super Mario Bros. – The Movie – then expressed his doubts about the appearance of Bowser in a potential sequel, but has already identified “his” perfect replacement. According to the actor the perfect villain for the second chapter would be Wario – the little protagonist’s evil alter ego – which he should be dubbed – again according to Black’s suggestion – from one of the actors of the moment, Peter Pascal:

It’s not a given that Bowser will return. In Kung Fu Panda [Black è il doppiatore ufficiale di Po]For example, we had a different villain in each film. Maybe they will do the same here too. What if there was a more powerful and evil villain? At that point I should team up with Mario and help the rest of the gang defend the universe against some dark evil force (…) Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal should be Wario!

Jack Blacktherefore, has clear ideas for the next film based on the Nintendo videogame saga. Peter Pascalfor its part, has not yet expressed the desire to take part in a sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Moviebut recently won over audiences and critics for his portrayal of Joel Miller in The Last of Usbased on the video game of the same name. The star is also currently busy with the series The Mandalorian and has already appeared in other projects based on books or comics that have entered pop culture rightfully, such as Game of thrones o Wonder Woman 1984. A potential sequel to Super Mario it could therefore be the perfect choice for Pedro Pascal, who could also dub an animated feature film for the first time in his career. Super Mario Bros. – The Moviemoreover, already boasts a all-star voice castcomposed of Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike) and, of course, Jack Black. So all that remains is to wait for more updates on the sequel of the project and… on the possible involvement of Peter Pascal.