“We are aware of the commitment undertaken by Italy and that at present all the other Adherents have proceeded with the ratification, but the need clearly emerges for the decision to proceed or not with the ratification of the Treaty to be preceded by an adequate and broad debate in Parliament , also taking into account what emerged from the recent address document approved by the Chamber”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this when answering question time to the Chamber. “The current structure of the treaty establishing the Mes does not appear to take into account the different context of reference and it seems appropriate that, upstream, modifications relating to the content of the mechanism are evaluated”, he added

Giorgetti: Mes unpopular, changed context, must be changed

Not only. «As highlighted by many, the Mes “appears to be an institution in crisis and for the moment in search of a vocation. Partly his fault, partly not, it’s a vipopular institution. None of the European countries wanted to ask for your health credit line”. Therefore, the current structure of the Treaty establishing the Mes appears not to take into account the different reference context and it seems appropriate that, upstream, modifications are evaluated.

«Mes flywheel for investments and expensive energy»

“By way of example, the Mes from an instrument for protection against sovereign debt crises and banking crises must be transformed, in our opinion, into a driving force for investment financing and support for tackling challenges such as high energy costs and of the international crisis connected to the Ukrainian events, updating the currently envisaged conditionalities or the methods of using resources» said the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti answering in question time. «On these issues – he added – a fruitful discussion could also be established with the new general manager of the Mes Pierre Gramegna, recently appointed also thanks to the active contribution of our country»

Superbonus, Giorgetti: bridging loans on student loans



As for the superbonus, “specific amendments are being prepared to article 9” of the aid decree quater “which will allow for greater circulation of securities among qualified intermediaries and which will guarantee so-called bridge loans for construction companies that are in possession of such credits” said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti answering question time. On the Government’s interventions to facilitate the use of credits “the Aiuti-quater decree-law provided for the possibility of use in ten annual installments for those communicated to the Revenue Agency by 31 October 2022”, he explained

Giorgetti: 99.4 billion credits, we would have cut 10 wedge points



«The data currently held by the Revenue Agency» for the period October 2020-November 2022 show that the amount of credits is equal to a total of 99.4 billion euros, of which referable to the Superbonus 52.1 billion and to the facade bonus 24.8 billion ». Giorgetti added. “I leave it up to you to evaluate what measures the Government could have taken using these resources, such as the overall reduction of the tax and social security wedge by around 10 percentage points,” he added.