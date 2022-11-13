Listen to the audio version of the article

Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy claims it aloud: «He, who was called Draghi, said so. We did it ». Needless to say, the reference is to the corrections decided by the Government at the Superbonus last Thursday. And in fact, the innovations go exactly in the direction already attempted by the then Prime Minister: from the reduction of the incentive from 110 to 90% to a further limitation of the number of beneficiaries to the impossibility of transferring the tax credit which – as Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said plainly – “it is not a right”. We have to understand if it was and in what terms given the high number of credits in the belly of banks and companies.

Road traced

The Government’s choice, however, indicates that the road has been drawn. Also because having few resources, the savings produced by the squeeze on the superbonus could favor the adoption of other measures promised in the electoral campaign but not prosecutable today. The parliamentary test for the new superbonus, however, is not exactly downhill. The disagreements in the majority for now are expressed almost in a whisper. Forza Italia with the cry of “you cannot change the rules in the race”, while sharing the need for a tightening because “we can no longer afford such an expensive measure”, with group leaders Licia Ronzulli and Alessandro Cattaneo, has already announced the presentation of a proposed amendment to postpone “by at least one month” the changes to the regulations introduced by the Aid quater decree “so as not to penalize citizens and businesses, starting with those who have already approved interventions and stipulated the relative contracts”.

The groans in the majority

A position that is far from isolated is that of the forces of force. Even within the League there is no lack of grumbling. The theme that is most close to the heart of the Carroccio is that linked to the assignment of receivables which involves thousands of companies. “We will try to intervene on the existing stock because it is a real problem for many companies, we are defining a way out”, assured Giorgetti. It is the same answer that the Minister of Economy also reiterated on the occasion of the confrontation at Palazzo Chigi with the business associations and during which Giorgia Meloni gave the maximum availability to the confrontation with the opening of a working table.

The corrective

But beyond what the Government decides in the next few hours, we can instead assume that the parliamentary passage will lead to more than one corrective. “The decision of the executive to make a coupon to the superbonus is correct but you cannot change the cards on the table” when the game is still in progress because “there is a risk of causing damage and triggering legal disputes with considerable costs for the State” . Speaking is not a member of the opposition but Andrea de Bertoldi, deputy of the Brothers of Italy, accountant of Trento and among the experts of the premier’s party who does not renounce to express his perplexities, albeit in a very calm way.

Bumpy path risk

After all, when it was Mario Draghi who wanted to impose a squeeze on the superbonus, it was not only most of the parties of the former majority but also the then opposition who took sides in defense of the incentive. Some like the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte who promoted him as prime minister have made it a real workhorse and are now ready to return to the barricades. But most of the political forces, including those who now support the Meloni government, have defended the bonus. This is why the risk of a bumpy path for the Aid quater decree is far from remote.