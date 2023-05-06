Home » Supervisory boards and jobs: where the FPÖ will be involved in Salzburg in the future
News

Supervisory boards and jobs: where the FPÖ will be involved in Salzburg in the future

by admin
Supervisory boards and jobs: where the FPÖ will be involved in Salzburg in the future

The formation of a black-blue government is accompanied by new appointments to various supervisory boards. The state alone sends around 85 supervisory board members. What will become of the Freedom Party’s demand during the election campaign that politicians have no place on supervisory boards?

The ÖVP and FPÖ have been negotiating a joint work program and the formation of a coalition since Thursday. According to reports, the preamble to the coalition agreement was discussed on Thursday. As you can hear, it shouldn’t have become a corona chapter like in Lower Austria, but a common commitment to a cosmopolitan Salzburg.

However, such a change of power at state level also entails a great deal of relegation, because new appointments to supervisory boards and various committees are pending. For the first time, the Liberals will now be able to…

See also  No gatherings, Friuli doc promoted and satisfied operators

You may also like

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement ·...

New ADKA Executive Committee

FREE PEDIATRIC SURGERY WILL BE PERFORMED IN CONCEPTION...

This will be the board of directors of...

Rhine in flames: organizers expect a record number...

San Pedro receives more batch of vaccines to...

The first demands to the National Development Plan...

Schalke overtakes VfB with a win against Mainz

Meeting of Chinese Foreign Minister with President Alvi,...

Valia Mena, director of the labor office in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy