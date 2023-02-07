Young people over 18 years of age, from the departments of Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena, arrived at the Tenth Armored Brigade of the National Army in Valledupar, responding to the invitation to serve in the military and join the Comprehensive Action Support Battalion and Development No. 1, which for the first time carries out the incorporation process.

“Young soldiers are recruited with the aim of integrating the civilian population into our Comprehensive Action and Development Support Battalion No. 1. It is our first incorporation process, so it has been quite diligent with the aim of being able to integrate and bring these young people who are part of the community closer and closer”, said Major Ricardo Lozano, Executive and Second Commander of the Comprehensive Support and Action Battalion. No. 1 of the National Army.

At the same time, the major was satisfied because people continue to show “their patriotic love and affection that was previously felt in our different communities in the country,” adding that soldiers who begin their military service will also have the possibility of continue his training in the National Army.

The selected soldiers will have the task of participating in the social responsibility activities of the National Army for the benefit of the vulnerable civilian population, building the social fabric of the communities with activities focused on promoting and improving education, health and culture.

“I feel proud to serve my country, I am very happy to be here representing all the families of Colombia and to support society in that we must be good people. The idea is to strengthen the population, make them smile, I have a talent, I am a dancer and I know that I can teach that art here as well”, said soldier Brian Suárez.

For his part, soldier Sergio Luquez said that the Comprehensive Action and Development Support Battalion No. 1 will not only be able to serve vulnerable populations in Colombia, but will also ensure the preservation and conservation of the environment. “Since I was little I had wanted to be a soldier and with the favor of God I will achieve it because I myself have motivated myself to achieve that dream, I like environmental engineering because sometimes humans think about their own cause and not about the well-being of the planet”, added.

The selection process will last until the 15th of this month, at which time the young people will present themselves to the battalion for a medical and psychological review.

Related