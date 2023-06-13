Surprise! The new team in which James Rodríguez would play

At 31 years old, the player James Rodriguez He continues to expect to define his sporting future, about which there has been a lot of speculation. Although he has been linked to Boca Juniors, the Colombian soccer player wants to continue his career in Europe, and he would already have an option on his hands to do so.

One of the teams that has sounded the most to sign him has been the Besiktas from Türkiye, a team in which the Colombian, Oscar Córdoba, also played. However, the official negotiation between the two parties to have the services of the Colombian national team player has not yet been mentioned.

It may interest you: What time does the Colombian senior team play against Iraq?

Now, one of the Colombian’s destinations would continue in Europe, precisely in Spain, where there could be a surprise due to his arrival. This is the Kings League, the tournament that is gaining more and more strength among soccer fans, would have among its plans to have the Colombian, for one of its days.

In a video in which the players to play the tournament begin to be selected, Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero announced that he would have the Colombian in his ‘Kunisports’ team, to play one of the matches of the coming dates in the Kings League, so it remains up in the air when that debut in the league could be where Ronaldinho and Andrea have already been Pirlo.

See the video with what “Kun” Agüero mentioned about James Rodríguez: