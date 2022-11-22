Yesterday around 18.30, a car that was driving at a slow pace between the houses in via Piave in Villorba made a carabinieri patrol suspicious. The Arma military then decided to stop the car, driven by a 22-year-old of Kosovar origins. At the sight of the carabinieri, the young man tried to get rid of a wrapper, throwing it into a bush on the side of the road. The bag, immediately recovered by the officers, contained about twenty grams of cocaine.

The carabinieri then also searched the car, a Lancia Lybra. In the luggage there were pliers, a crowbar, three box cutters, gloves and a wire. A “thief kit”, which makes the investigators suspect that the 22-year-old was ready to carry out thefts. Investigations will continue in this area. The young man was arrested in the act for detention for the purpose of drug dealing and reported for possession of what the carabinieri have defined as “paraphernalia”.