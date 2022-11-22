There’s what the World Cup went wrong: he had time to smell the air in the Gulf, then he took the return plane. There is the other who looked to Qatar as an oasis in which to regenerate and who, instead, was already hit by a tile on the head when he failed to call up. Joaquin Correa and Robin Gosens, an Argentine and a German, hoped to shed new light on the World Cup, but – some before, some later – both remained in the dark. What’s more, their future has also become bleak in their club team, Inter intending to use scissors in the January transfer market.