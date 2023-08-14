SV Guntamatic Ried and the OÖN invite you to the day of the youth teams

SV Guntamatic Ried and the Oberösterreichische Nachrichten are inviting youth teams to an exciting trip to the Innviertel Arena next Friday, August 18th. The Rieder footballers are hoping for their first win of the season against the current leaders of the second division, DSV Leoben. Kick-off is at 6:10 p.m.

If you are interested (registration deadline is Wednesday, August 17, 5 p.m.) please send an email to office@svried.at. A maximum of 30 free tickets (can be divided between children and adults) will be issued per club. Please provide contact person and email address. If more than 30 tickets are required, these can be purchased at a price of 18 euros (adults) or 3 euros (children). The tickets can then be picked up from 5 p.m. on the day of the game at Infopoint Ost.

“Most recently, more than 500 club members took advantage of this joint campaign with the OÖ Nachrichten. We’re looking forward to welcoming many football-loving youth clubs from Upper Austria again this year,” says SV-Ried marketing manager Tim Entenfellner.

Author

Thomas Streif

Editorial office Innviertel

Thomas Streif

