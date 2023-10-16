Symposium in Hangzhou Explores Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Important Speech in Zhejiang

Zhejiang Holds Symposium to Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

Hangzhou, China – The provincial social science theoretical circles in Zhejiang held a symposium on October 15th to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of the province. The symposium, attended by more than 130 people, aimed to fulfill the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and promote Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang.

Representatives from member units of the Innovation and Development Think Tank Alliance, the Social Science Federation of Universities in Hangzhou, and young scholars participated in the symposium. The focus of the discussions revolved around establishing a correct view of political performance, promoting common prosperity, and shaping new advantages in development through scientific and technological innovation.

During the symposium, experts delivered keynote speeches and engaged in discussions on major theoretical and practical issues related to fulfilling their mission and contributing to the construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation. They also emphasized the importance of adhering to the development of the “Maple Bridge Experience” in the new era and exploring disciplines and different perspectives.

The attending experts agreed that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s positioning of Zhejiang’s work in the new journey of promoting Chinese-style modernization reflects his deep love for the people of Zhejiang and the high importance he attaches to the province’s development. They emphasized the need for social science theoretical workers across the province to unify their thoughts, will, and actions and fully understand the profound connotation, essence, and practical requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech.

Furthermore, the experts emphasized the importance of benchmarking and providing theoretical and intellectual support for the “Eight-Eighth Strategy” to deepen and implement it. They also highlighted the importance of research, interpretation, and publicity to ensure that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and takes root.

The symposium was organized by the Provincial Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Provincial Party School of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, the Provincial Federation of Social Sciences, the Provincial “88 Strategy” Innovation and Development Think Tank Alliance, and the Provincial Party School’s Comprehensive and Strict Party Governance Research Center.

The symposium served as an important platform for intellectual discussions and collaboration to further advance the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and contribute to the development and progress of Zhejiang.

Source: Zhejiang Daily

Author: Reporter Zhou Yuhan

Correspondent: Sun Juhong

Editor: Gao Tingting

Share this: Facebook

X

