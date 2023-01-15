Original Title: The First Session of the 14th Beijing Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference Grand Opening

Yesterday, the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC was grandly opened. The picture shows the rostrum of the conference.Photo by our reporter Jia Tongjun

Wei Xiaodong, executive chairman of the Bureau of the First Session of the Fourteenth CPPCC, made a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth CPPCC.Photo by our reporter Jia Tongjun

News from our newspaper (Reporter Liu Feifei and Wu Hongli) At 9:00 am yesterday, the first meeting of the 14th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference was grandly opened at the Beijing Convention Center.

Wei Xiaodong, executive chairman of the presidium of the conference, made a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC to the conference.

Yin Li, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China; Liu Qi, former member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and former secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China; Guo Jinlong, former member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and former secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China; Yin Yong, deputy secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and acting mayor, Li Wei, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Li Xiuling, secretary of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Du Deyin, former director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and deputy director of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress, Deputy Secretary Liu Wei attended the meeting to congratulate.

Cui Shuqiang, executive chairman of the presidium of the conference and secretary-general of the conference, presided over the opening meeting. Sitting in the front row of the rostrum are Zhang Jiaming, Cheng Hong, Lu Yan, Wang Hong, Lin Fusheng, Liu Zhongfan, Chen Jun, Yan Ying, Wang Jinnan, the executive chairmen of the presidium of the conference.

Wei Xiaodong was entrusted by the Standing Committee of the 13th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to report to the General Assembly. He reviewed the work in 2022 and the past five years, and pointed out that in 2022, under the strong leadership of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will take the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the main line, study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress, and conscientiously implement the city’s 10th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The decision-making and deployment of the three party congresses are closely related to the work of the capital, which is related to the “big country”, to discuss and discuss politics and gather strength. Focus on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthen ideological and political guidance, focus on the consultation and deliberation of major issues concerning the high-quality development of the capital, focus on giving full play to the organizational functions of the United Front to broadly build consensus, and focus on implementing the spirit of the Central Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The continued development of the CPPCC has laid a solid foundation. In the past five years, under the leadership of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the CPPCC has adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the previous plenary sessions of the 19th National Congress and the 20th National Congress, and thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping The important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC and the spirit of the work conference of the CPPCC Central Committee thoroughly study and implement the spirit of a series of important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping to Beijing, adhere to the two major themes of unity and democracy, focus on the center and serve the overall situation, and conscientiously implement political consultation, The functions of democratic supervision, participation in and discussion of state affairs, and extensive consensus building have made positive contributions to the modernization of the capital’s governance system and governance capabilities, and have written a new chapter in the development of the CPPCC in the new era.

Wei Xiaodong pointed out that the next five years will be a critical period for Beijing to take the lead in basically realizing socialist modernization. The new era entrusts the CPPCC with new missions, and the new journey calls for new actions by the CPPCC. The suggestions for the work of the new Beijing CPPCC are: adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to and defend the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” “, adhere to the organic combination of the party’s leadership, the united front, and deliberative democracy, adhere to the focus on the center and serve the overall situation, adhere to the people’s Political Consultative Conference for the people, implement the decisions and deployments of the 13th Municipal Party Congress, focus on boosting the development of the capital in the new era, and strengthen the Ideological and political leadership and extensive consensus building are the central links, conscientiously perform the functions of political consultation, democratic supervision, and participation in state affairs, better play the role of specialized consultation agencies, and help the extensive and multi-level institutionalized development of deliberative democracy, and work with the people of the city to promote the new era of Xi Jinping The idea of ​​socialism with Chinese characteristics has taken root in the land of Beijing, blossomed and borne fruit, further formed vivid practice, and contributed to the struggle to write a chapter in Beijing that comprehensively builds a modern socialist country.

Wei Xiaodong pointed out that in 2023, it is necessary to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the study and implementation of the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee, so as to promote learning and implementation to continue to deepen and implement. Closely linked to the work of the whole city center, play the role of a special consultation agency, and make a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. It is necessary to improve the working system and mechanism of the CPPCC in accordance with the requirements of the people’s democracy in the whole process of development, further improve the political consultation structure of the CPPCC, and continuously improve the quality of consultation and deliberation. It is necessary to focus on consolidating the foundation for performance of duties and strengthening the self-construction of the CPPCC.

Wei Xiaodong pointed out that the CPPCC is the most extensive patriotic united front organization, and it is a symbol of great unity and great unity. We must strengthen our sense of responsibility and the spirit of responsibility, closely unite all parties and groups and people from all walks of life to work together, and gather great strength to realize the grand blueprint drawn by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promote Beijing to take the lead in basically realizing socialist modernization. We must stick to the center of unity and struggle, deepen the work of solidarity and friendship, perform the function of building consensus, and have the courage to carry forward the spirit of struggle. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and united struggle.

The conference also listened to the written report of the Standing Committee of the 13th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on the work of the proposal.

CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, municipal government leaders You Jun, Sun Meijun, Chen Jian, Mo Gaoyi, Xia Linmao, Fu Wenhua, Yang Jinbai, Jin Wei, Sun Junmin, Zhao Lei, Du Feijin, Qi Jing, Pang Lijuan, Yan Aoshuang, Li Yingjin, Zhang Qing, Hou Junshu, Zhang Jiandong, Sui Zhenjiang, Qi Yanjun, Yu Yingjie, Tan Xuxiang, leaders of the Municipal Higher People’s Court and Municipal People’s Procuratorate Kou Fang and Zhu Yapin, secretary-general of the Municipal People’s Congress Liu Yunguang, party group of the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Member Yu Jun, Wang Ning, Yang Yiwen, Yang Bin, Sima Hong, and Han Yu attended the opening meeting.

