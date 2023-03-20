This infectious disease is transmitted through sexual contact and is caused by different types of bacteria, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis.

Bacterial sexually transmitted diseases can have serious health consequences, if not treated properly, they cause infertility, cancer and pelvic inflammatory disease. In addition, STDs significantly increase the risk of contracting HIV.

The doctor in Public Health graduated from the University of Guadalajara, Jalisco-Mexico Ángela María Rincón Hurtado with a master’s degree in Epidemiology from the Universidad del Valle, also a professor of the specialization program in Epidemiology of the Andean Area University Foundation tells El Diario the severity of contracting syphilis.

Why is a bacterial sexually transmitted disease a global public health problem?

Because it affects anyone, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status. It can also be passed from mother to child during pregnancy, which can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or death shortly after birth, prematurity, or severe newborn disabilities. However, these diseases can be difficult to diagnose and treat due to lack of access to sexual and reproductive health services, which increases the risk of transmission and spread of the disease.

Can syphilis seriously affect quality of life?

This STD is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. In the early stages of syphilis, symptoms may be mild or not even present. However, if the disease is not treated, it can progress to more serious stages. Symptoms can include headache, fever, hair loss, bone pain, muscle weakness, paralysis, and blindness. Syphilis can also have a negative impact on the central nervous system, which can lead to cognitive problems, personality changes, and mental disorders. Plus the stigma and discrimination associated with sexually transmitted diseases.

The professional in Surgical Instrumentation and researcher with a Postdoctoral stay from the Ministry of Science points out that syphilis is responsible for morbidity and mortality rates in Colombia and in Risaralda.

figures

“The situation in Latin America is worrisome. Now, the increase in cases of congenital syphilis in the region, reporting 29,147 cases in 2020 and more than 30,000 cases in 2021. In Colombia, the number of reported cases of gestational syphilis increased from 8,858 in 2020 to 10,117 in 2021 and 10,179 in 2022, according to preliminary figures, while in the department of Risaralda 26 cases of congenital syphilis and 202 cases of gestational syphilis were reported in 2022.

Regarding acquired syphilis, the National Institute of Health reported 23,820 cases in 2021, which represents an incidence rate of 46.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Is it a disease with a direct impact on child and reproductive health?

Congenital syphilis is a worldwide concern, affecting approximately 1 million pregnancies each year and resulting in more than 200,000 fetal and neonatal deaths annually. In Risaralda, 26 cases of congenital syphilis were reported in the same year, where 93% of the cases occurred in mothers notified with gestational syphilis. The disease can cause infertility, miscarriages and premature births, which can have negative consequences for the health of the mother and the fetus.

In 2022, Risaralda reported that there were 202 cases of gestational syphilis. What is it due to, a consequence of ignorance?

Gestational syphilis is a form of syphilis that is passed from mother to fetus during pregnancy. It is a disease that can be effectively prevented and treated, but unfortunately it continues to be a public health problem in many countries, including Colombia.

It’s a very old disease, but people worry a lot about AIDS, ignoring the other STDs – syphilis is highly deadly. Socially, what can be done against this?

It is true that HIV/AIDS has received a lot of attention in the last decade due to its seriousness and high mortality rate, which has generated great social awareness and greater concern about the disease. However, this does not mean that other sexually transmitted diseases, such as syphilis, should be ignored or downplayed in terms of their importance to public health.

It is important that society understands that all sexually transmitted diseases are serious and deserve the same care and prevention. Sex education and public awareness are essential to achieve a decrease in the incidence of these diseases.

Importantly, syphilis can also have a significant impact on the reproductive health of those affected.

taboos

Dr. Ángela, also trained in Health and Sports Sciences, explains that Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) are the product of complex sociocultural, historical, and psychological dynamics that have led to these diseases being stigmatized and silenced in many societies. One of the main factors contributing to the persistence of these taboos is the stigma and discrimination that have historically surrounded sexuality, especially in conservative cultural and religious contexts.

In today’s society, despite the large amount of information available on STIs and their prevention, taboos persist due to the complexity of the sociocultural and psychological dynamics that sustain them. Therefore, it is important to continue working on sexuality education and the prevention of STIs through awareness efforts and accessible and equitable sexual and reproductive health programs, as well as in the elimination of stigmas and prejudices related to these diseases.

People are very aware of “gonorrhea” but because it is a term that is used in jargon, they are unaware of it like other STDs. What can be done to remove the “sportsmanship” from this that is highly worrying and raise awareness?

To take the “sportsmanship” out of STD-related terms and raise awareness, it is important to work on multiple levels.

First, it is essential to improve sexuality education and information about STDs in low- and middle-income countries, so that people better understand the risks and ways to prevent them.

Second, it is important to address the stigmas and prejudices surrounding STDs, which are often the cause of lack of awareness and lack of access to treatment.

Third, it is important to work on improving access to sexual and reproductive health services in low- and middle-income countries, so that people can be diagnosed, treated, and prevented from STDs effectively and without stigma.

In summary, society must understand that all sexually transmitted diseases are serious and deserve the same care and prevention. Sex education and public awareness, the promotion of appropriate screening and treatment, and the removal of stigmas and taboos are essential to prevent and control these diseases.