Table tennis students in Vasto: an unprecedented success

The last regional final was played 3 years ago in Montesilvano and was almost entirely the prerogative of Vasto schools which won 3 out of 4 finals with Mattei who won the male students final, Mattioli who won the female students final and the Comprehensive 1 who instead won the female cadet final, however, finishing second in the male one. Only that time there were only (so to speak) 22 teams. This time 40 teams from all over Abruzzo tried to conquer the fort of Vasto right in that house Mattioli high school which this year had the honor of hosting the event.

This time too the story did not turn out differently.

The Vasto schools, supported by their home fans, left their opponents only the first place for the cadet race (middle school) which was the prerogative of the School of San Nicolò in Tordino which, with the duo Aylin DiMatteo–Elena Gabriella Rossigot the better of the Vasto couple of Comprensivo 1 formed by Alma La Gatta e Christina Scutti which in any case puts an excellent second place in the safe.

For the rest nothing to do. L’Comprehensive Institute 1 Raffaele Paolucci of Vasto had the upper hand in the cadet final against the Maior Middle School of breaking latest news which, with the pair formed by Christopher Ronzitti e Francesco Martiniellobeat the breaking latest news duo formed by Alessandro Varagnolo ed Alessio Vincitorio.

Without history also the final of the female students who, with the team of Mattioli High School Campus in Vasto composed, this time, by the couple Viola DiRienzo e Flavia Molinorepeated the success of 3 years ago by easily beating the colleagues in the final D’Annunzio Classical High School, Alice Tatasciore ed Elena Lucantonio.

The final played by the “Teramo boarding schoolwith the couple Giovannini-Kiosks which gave a hard time to the local team of Mattioli participated by Yuri Di Sabato e Domenico Farina who had to work hard to win the match in the last doubles match.

For the “Integrated table tennis” they win the first regional square, for the C21 Male category Cristiano Di Clerico of the MI-BE of breaking latest news and for the female one Maria Rinaldi of the Pantini-Pudente di Vasto High School Polowhile for the DIR category the first place is by Christian Campanella always of MI-BE breaking latest news.

Il Mattioli high school campus take home not only cups and medals but also access to national stages which will be played at Terni from 16 to 19 May next

While the national finals of male and female cadets, the prerogative of the Middle Schools of San Nicolò for females and Comprensivo 1 of Vasto for males, will be held in Rose garden as part of the school sports festival organized by the USR Abruzzo in the period from 22 to 26 May next

Present at the final stage in addition to the Provincial delegate of the USR Prof.ssa Robert Borrone and to the Regional President Fitet Stefano Comparelli who took care of the technical organization of the event together with his staff, also the Regional Secretary of Sport and Health, Dominic Scognamiglio who had the opportunity to extend his greetings from the state body he represented.

A successful event which, for the Mattioli high school campus in Vasto, represented a debut from the point of view of hospitality but, which the sports department of the school campus, with Prof. Ursulina Colonna and the Prof. Enzo Menna has been able to manage well in coordination with the staff of Fitet Abruzzo.

These are the final results for each category:

Single Cadet Category

1st place: Christopher Ronzitti-Francesco Martiniello (Istituto Comprensivo 1 R. Rossetti)

2nd place: Alessandro Varagnolo-Francesco Vincitorio (Maior Middle Schools breaking latest news)

3rd place: Alex D’Ippolito-Davide Olla (ICS San Demetrio AQ)

Single Cadet Category

1st place: Aylin Di Matteo-Elena Rossi (IC TE4 San Nicolò)

2nd place: Cristina Scutti- Alma La Gatta (Istituto Comprensivo 1 R. Rossetti Vasto)

3rd place: Elena Iannetti- Ciaschetti (IC Chieti 1 Chiarini)

Student category

1st Place: Domenico Farina-Yuri Di Sabato (Mattioli Vasto High School Campus)

2nd place: Luca Giovannini – Kiosks (Convitto Nereto Te)

3rd Place: Riccardi-Varagnolo (Polo Liceale Maior breaking latest news)

Student category

1st place: Flavia Molino-Viola Di Rienzo (Mattioli Vasto High School Campus)

2nd place: Alice Tatasciore – Elena Lucantonio (D’Annunzio Classical High School breaking latest news)

3rd place: Giulia Di Benedetto-Elena Sargiacomo (Maior breaking latest news High School Campus)

Category C21 Male : 1st Classified Cristiano Di Clerico

Category C21 Female: 1st place Maria Rinaldi

Category DIR: 1st Classified Kristian Campanella