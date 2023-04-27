Taiskirchner music won the competition at Lake Garda

For example, a total of 73 people recently traveled almost 500 km south from Taiskirchen to Riva del Garda, a small town on the northern shore of Lake Garda. The “Flicorno d’Oro” competition takes place there every year, in which a total of 26 wind orchestras from different nations took part this year.

Short, intensive, successful

In a short but very intensive rehearsal phase, conductor Johanna Huber and her musicians apparently rehearsed the two pieces “A Porta Pia” and “Alpina Saga” by the Upper Austrian composer Thomas Doss perfectly. The Innviertler Musikkapelle managed to convince the judges so much with their performance in the Kongresshaus in Riva that they were rewarded with 1st place and thus victory in the 2nd category. Joy and jubilation knew no bounds at the award ceremony, especially since chairman Thomas Gramberger received a valuable instrument as a prize. The fact that MMK Taiskirchen was able to perform without external help underscores the success even further.

Incidentally, there was generous financial support for this project from the market town of Taiskirchen.

A musical instrument as a winning prize



