Taiwan reports incursion of 37 Chinese fighters into its territory

The Taiwan Ministry of Defense has reported that another 37 Chinese combat aircraft have crossed its airspace for the second consecutive day, in addition to the detection of five warships in the vicinity of the island.

The ROC Armed Forces have monitored the incursions, which have come from the southwest and southeast of the island, and have assigned CAP aircraft, navy vessels and ground-based missile systems to respond to these activities, according to The Ministry has published on its Twitter account.

The escalation of tensions in the region began with the trip to the island of the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in August of last year. The situation worsened after the visit of the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing Wen, to the North American country, where she met several US congressmen despite warnings from Beijing.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the territory under its sovereignty. The Chinese government’s fundamental policy towards Taiwan has so far been one of peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” principle.

