U20 World Cup, Italy goes to the final, beating South Korea. Decisive Pafundi

A World Final. Italy beat Korea and give themselves the dream of winning the Under 20 World Cup. The most awaited jewel, Simone Pafundi, tears up a ticket for the last act of the tournament in Argentina. A perfectly kicked free-kick, in the 86th minute, earned South Korea a 2-1 goal which sends Italy for the first time in its history to fight for the World title, in Sunday’s final against Uruguay. who a few hours earlier had beaten Israel in the other semifinal.

A match that for the Azzurrini of Carmine Nunziata he seemed to be doing just fine right away. After 14 minutes indeed Cesare Casadei, a true star of the tournament, had given Italy the lead, scoring the seventh goal in six games with a precise right foot from the edge. The illusion didn’t last long, though. Nine minutes and a foul by Matthias Zanotti on Bae Jun-ho sends to the floppy Lee Seung Won which makes 1-1.

Korea goes strong, wastes the opportunity to take the lead and Italy gets back into the game in the second half. The decisive goal comes thanks to Pafundi. Udinese’s jewel enters the final and takes responsibility for shooting from the edge: perfect free-kick, ball at the crossroads and 2-1. Sunday the final against Uruguay.




