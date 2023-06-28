Milan, Adama Traoré new idea for the attack: meeting with the agent, is free

The Rossoneri met the agent of the offensive right winger on his expiring contract with Wolverhampton: Pioli has already given the go-ahead on his arrival, we are now evaluating whether or not to close the operation. The decisive match for Luka Romero is on the agenda in the next few hours

Work in progress to reinforce Stefano Pioli’s squad, these are intense hours and days at Milan. In defining the arrival in midfield of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea (approximately 21.5 million euros including bonuses), the AC Milan management continues its search to strengthen the attacking right winger, one of the priorities of this transfer market session of the Cardinal club. The latest idea of ​​Milan in the role is that of Adama Traoré, born in 1996, released after Wolverhampton contract endeda team with which he collected a total of 40 appearances in all competitions last season, enhanced by 3 goals and 2 assists.

Pioli’s ok on his arrival

On Tuesday there were contacts with Jorge Mendes, agent of the former Barcelona: Stefano Pioli has already given the go-ahead on his arrival, given that he considers Adama Traoré (with a Spanish passport) a good alternative for the offensive right wing and also, possibly, for the left. Roma are also on the player, but Milan have the ball in hand: after today’s talks, in fact, if he wishes, he can close the deal.

We try to close for Luka Romero

In the next few hours, Milan is planning a meeting in Milan to close the arrival of Luka Romero, an offensive winger whose contract with Lazio is about to expire: the class of 2004 has put the other offers from Spain on hold to marry the Milan project, with the Rossoneri ready to close after having sorted out all the contractual details with his agent. Tuesday was also the day of Marco Sportiello’s signature: the goalkeeper, who arrived on a free transfer after the end of his contract with Atalanta, underwent medical tests and signed a contract with the Rossoneri club; will be the deputy Maignan. Signing day also for the young goalkeeper Noah Raveyre: the class of 2005free after the end of the contract with Saint-Etienne, will join the Primavera formation.

