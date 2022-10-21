If you have a high fever or are recovering from a heart operation, it is difficult to use mechanical devices or tools. And if you have a nervous breakdown, mechanical devices or tools are best avoided altogether. The solution is to take a few days of sick leave. Their purpose is to prevent people from getting hurt, hurting colleagues, customers or passers-by while at work.

However, working from home has overturned this logic. If you can work from the kitchen table, today’s “hybrid” workers are increasingly concluding, then why not from the bed, as long as the brain is on and the Zoom camera is off?

The home-based revolution has raised the bar for what can be considered an illness. At the height of the pandemic, people were working from home even with unpleasant symptoms like fever, shortness of breath, or nausea. Many still do.

Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University tracked home work habits even before the covid-19 crisis made this practice widespread. In a recent working document he presented the results of a random sample study conducted at a large Chinese multinational, where sick days fell 12 percent for employees who worked from home two days a week compared to those who they worked full-time and on-site.

A lifestyle

Whoever writes to you, the story of Bartleby, knows what we are talking about. In the past, if I was recovering, I had no qualms about wrapping myself in a blanket with a hot alcoholic drink, toast and handkerchiefs. When I got sick with covid-19 in the early summer, however, I continued to work with my phone and laptop sunk in bed. My managers have insistently asked me to pass my job to a colleague. But it was unthinkable to me, at least until I nearly passed out.

Staying in bed doing nothing is synonymous not only with physical discomfort, but also with cognitive impairment. For employees, who are often rated more on the energy poured into the work than on the results, it is difficult to call themselves out of action for a few days now that working from home allows them not to worry about spreading germs. At the office. For those with high productivity, working overtime is not a chore, but a lifestyle. Sudden pauses are incompatible with ubiquitous performance anxiety. As the recession looms, challenging future job security, proving you are useful becomes even more important. The rules of conduct for mixed, remote and face-to-face work are fluid and many companies have not yet updated their rules on sick leave to the new era.