Edited by Zhang Jinhe

The popularity of the TV series “Hurricane” made Jiangmen, Guangdong, where it was filmed, popular.Recently, according to media reports, in the old factory street where “Hurricane” was filmed, there were vendors hanging cloth to cover words and erecting signs charging “5 yuan per person for video shooting”, which aroused widespread concern. According to Jiupai News,On the 18th, the staff of the local market supervision and management office stated that this was the merchant’s personal behavior and was extortionate.The police and the market have dealt with it.“Her behavior is illegal. It is not a formal fee, nor is it a transaction. It is just a personal behavior of the merchant.equivalent to extortion。” Zhengguan News reported that the local market supervision department responded to the reporter saying that after verification that the matter was a personal act,The market side and the urban management department have already stopped its charging behavior. On the evening of the 18th, Lin Jiachuan, who played Tang Xiaolong and Brother Dao in “Hurricane”, posted a response on Weibo, saying,Disclaimer 1: Not me. Statement two:Personal lessons, it is not advisable to charge health fees! Suggestion 1: While taking pictures, you can take care of the business of the neighbors in the old factory. Lin Jiachuan’s response and Dao Ge’s still photo source: Lin Jiachuan Weibo It was revealed that Hurricane’s shooting location was charged for taking pictures, Tourists: Being blocked by vendors in the vegetable market will damage the local image According to Xiaoxiang Morning News, on February 18, Mr. Tang, a tourist, told the reporter that when he was on a business trip in Jiangmen, he wanted to check in at the filming location of the TV series “Hurricane”, and found that the signboard of “Jiuchang Street Market” was blocked by cloth, and the owner of the nearby shop said that he would charge money for taking pictures , 5 yuan 1 time. See also Shen Haiqing, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Public Security Bureau of Panjin, Liaoning, also attended the meeting 6 days before being investigated | Deputy Mayor of Panjin City, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal Public Security Bureau | Former Deputy Director of the Public Security Bureau of Huludao City | Conference The video shows that there is an arc-shaped red signboard in the aisle of two old residential buildings. The signboard is covered by a plastic sheet and only the words “Old… Field” in the middle are blocked. In front of a vegetable stand, there is a white foam board that reads, “The TV series Sweeping Violence and Elimination of Evil “Hurricane”. Friends, you can make a video for 5 yuan per person. For example, you can also buy vegetables.” In the video, a guy said, “I’ll supply you later.” After the voice prompts “WeChat received 5 yuan”, an aunt lifted Busian with a long stick, revealing the words “Jiuchang Street Market”. Image source: video screenshot Mr. Tang, the publisher of the video, told the reporter that on February 17, he went on a business trip to Jiangmen City, which happened to be not far from here. “When I arrived at the location, I found that the name Jiuchang Street was covered up. I thought it was a market behavior. Too many tourists hindered the business and it was covered up. It was understandable.” The uncle criticized the aunt who sells vegetables for being “unreasonable and overbearing”, saying: Taishan has finally become famous to attract tourists from other places, and the aunt who sells vegetables does these things. Mr. Tang said that after he arrived, a few young men also went to the place to check in. “Those who came from a long distance were called to pay for the filming, and I took pictures by the side.” Said: “You can’t shoot without paying the money”, Mr. Tang promised to make up the money after the shoot. See also Taiwan Double Ten: The Ideological Controversy and Identity Changes Behind "October That Is No Longer Glorious"-BBC News The video also caused heated discussions on the Internet. Some netizens shared their experiences, “I went today (17th), and the proprietress also said that these people came to take pictures to affect her business.” I took the photo and left, so the money was collected.” Some local netizens criticized the behavior, saying, “It is this kind of thing that brings the negative impact on that place.” “This is also a talent.” “If you set up a fee to reduce the flow of people, it is understandable, because it is a market, and too many people flow will affect normal business. But If you collect money purely for the sake of collecting money, then you should be scolded and don’t affect the image of our city, my locals said it would affect the image.”

According to Jiupai News, the staff of the 49 Market Supervision and Management Institute said,This is a personal behavior of the merchant, which is extortionate, and has been dealt with by the police and the market.

A “Hurricane”, bringing fire to Jiangmen

The filming locations of popular TV series often bring fire to a city.

In the play, Gao Qiqiang rides a battery car passing by a row of shops on Lianping Road, and An Xin and Gao Qiqiang meet at the intersection of Xinshi Road… As the story set in 2000 slowly unfolds, the “natural studio” in the background ticks off. aroused people’s curiosity.

This Spring Festival, Jiangmen has already enjoyed the dividends brought to the city by “Hurricane”. According to the Jiangmen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports, according to preliminary estimates, Jiangmen City received a total of 2.5493 ​​million tourists during the 7-day Spring Festival holiday of the Year of the Rabbit, with a tourism revenue of 1.454 billion yuan, an increase of 34.48% and 29.47% year-on-year.

According to the summary of the Jiangmen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, in addition to regular festivals and special tourism, there are also factors that drive the growth of cultural tourism, such as “”Hurricane” brings prosperity to historical districts”.

During the filming of “Hurricane”, Zhang Songwen turned into a “wild tourism promotion ambassador” and posted nearly 30 Weibo related to Jiangmen, introducing the local street appearance, basic necessities of life, housing, transportation, and cultural customs.

Xu Tai, the producer of “Hurricane”, introduced that the film crew chose many cities. The reason why they chose Jiangmen for most of the shooting scenes was mainly because of Jiangmen’s inclusive regional characteristics: “Jiangmen not only retains old western-style buildings, but also has a strong cultural heritage. Urban atmosphere. With the passage of time in the plot, the environment and background of the drama will also change, highlighting the strong characteristics of the times, and these needs can be met in Jiangmen.”

The daily economic news is synthesized from Jiupai News,Everyjing.com, Zhengguan News, Public Information