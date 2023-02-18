11
- 360,000 vehicles! Tesla’s large-scale recall, the market value evaporated overnight by 260 billion, Musk Tucao: Do you call this a “recall”? Mobile Sina.com
- Full self-driving or crashing?Tesla recalls 360,000 vehicles Musk: upgrade software drive home
- T Morning Post｜Tesla recalled more than 360,000 vehicles due to potential risks of FSD; Tencent adjusted XR route; Luo Yonghao responded that making a friend was exposed to wage arrears Caixin
- Tesla to recall around 362,800 vehicles to fix ‘Full Self-Driving’ beta software issue Wall Street Journal
- The system may cause traffic accidents, Tesla urgently recalled! The market value evaporated over 200 billion overnight! Musk: Outrageous… Mobile Sina.com
- View full coverage on Google News