Taufkirchen creates more space for the youngest

The market community and the team from the kindergarten and crèche used the expansion of the childcare offer as an opportunity to provide an insight into the work with the children. Almost 100 guests accepted the invitation and took part in the opening celebrations.

“It was very important to us to meet the wishes of our families and to expand the care for our youngest ones,” says Deputy Mayor and Chairwoman of the School and Kindergarten Committee, Elisabeth Bauer (VP).

Mayor Paul Freund (VP) also looked to the future at the opening: “Childcare will be an issue that will occupy and challenge us as a community in the coming years.” For this reason, a children’s nest will be installed in the community together with the “Day Mothers Innviertel” association as early as next autumn.

