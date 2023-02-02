Parques Nacionales Naturales announced that, until next February 15, the Tayrona Park will close its doors to the public due to the environmental and cultural protection management measures agreed upon by the entity and the indigenous peoples who live in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta ( cupcake).

The measure is part of the #RespiraTayrona strategy through which the ancestral communities of the Arhuaco, Kankuamo, Kogui and Wiwa indigenous peoples implement cleaning, healing and environmental and spiritual protection actions.

“Payments and traditional practices are made in sacred sites for the care of biodiversity, with which, through an intercultural vision, social, cultural, spiritual and productive relations with the territory are achieved,” said Parques Nacionales.

With the closures, the environmental entity also seeks to promote fauna and flora monitoring and research actions, in addition to “strategies for the safety of visitors, management, prevention and control of the protected area.”

During the 15 days that Tayrona Park will be closed, National Parks invited tourists who have visited the natural area on previous occasions to share their experience in the area through social networks and through #RespiraTayrona.

National Parks also announced that this will not be the only closure to the public that Tayrona Park will carry out throughout 2023. According to the entity, the next closures will be from June 1 to 15 and from November 19 to 2.

“This period is added to the #Respiratayrona campaign in its ninth year, therefore we reiterate the information of the temporary closure of tourist activities in the Tayrona National Natural Park during the days of February 1 to 15, 2023. “Respira Tayrona” allows the renewal of nature, the beaches, ecosystems and species that inhabit there”, emphasized Parques.

In recent days, Parques Nacionales Naturales also announced that, in order to promote ecotourism in the Gairaca sector of Tayrona Park, they delivered boats to former fishermen in the area to guarantee the maritime transport of passengers in the area.

“This new delivery of inputs means the validation of the commitment of the National Natural Parks of Colombia and the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development with the former fishermen in the area, promoting ecotourism in the General Exterior Recreation Zones of the area and the economic income that benefits not only to the families that make a living from these activities, but also to the tourists that visit this protected area”, explained the head of the Tayrona National Natural Park, Patricia Saldaña.

Parques indicated that the official delivery of inputs included boats, engines and safety equipment for the vessels, which were awarded to ecotourism service providers for maritime passenger transport in the Gairaca sector.

The act, according to the environmental entity, was carried out within the framework of ruling T-606 of 2015, through which 33 institutions were linked to implement joint actions that allow not only the reduction of fishing in the area protected, but also the economic development of these new providers of ecotourism services.

Regarding the adequacy of the boats, Parques Nacionales indicated that it was carried out at the ASTICOR SAS Shipyard, where “the fish tank was removed and they were conditioned for the transport of passengers”, and the mirrors were also repaired, the area where the the motor, the boats were painted, and the registration process began before the General Maritime Directorate (Dimar).

After the delivery of the boats, passenger transport service providers such as Hernán Ascanio, expressed their satisfaction with the lancahas received: “They are very beautiful to receive tourism. Now we need the visitors to arrive to serve them in the best way and in optimal conditions, ”he noted.

National Parks called on tourists and inhabitants of the sector to support these initiatives, which seek to contribute to the “care of the species and ecosystems of the protected area.” with Infobae

Related