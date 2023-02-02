Anticipation is growing for the Milano-Sanremo which, as per tradition, will open the season of the Monumento Classics. The 114th edition of the “Classicissima”, organized by RCS Sport and scheduled for Saturday 18 March, will record an important novelty as it will start from Abbiategrasso to return to the classic route starting from km 30, when it enters the town of Pavia . The Milan-San Remo starts from Abbiategrasso and after covering about 30 km of flat roads on the edge of the Ticino it returns to the classic route in Pavia.

From there we retrace once again the road that for more than 110 years has connected Milan with the Riviera di Ponente touching the Oltrepo, Ovada, the Turchino Pass to descend towards Genoa to Voltri. Then proceed west next to the sea along the Aurelia state road through Varazze, Savona, Albenga (do not take the ascent of the Manie inserted from 2008 to 2013) until you reach Imperia. In San Lorenzo al Mare, after the classic sequence of the Capi (Mele, Cervo and Berta), the two climbs introduced in the last decades are tackled: Cipressa (1982) and Poggio di Sanremo (1961). La Cipressa exceeds 5.6 km at 4.1% to enter the very technical descent which takes you back to the ss.1 Aurelia.

Last km

9 km from the finish, the Poggio di Sanremo climb begins (3.7 km at less than 4% on average with peaks of 8% in the stretch before the brow). The climb has a slightly narrow roadway and 4 hairpin bends in the first 2km. The descent is very demanding on the paved road, narrow in some passages, with a succession of hairpin bends and curves and counter-curves until it joins the Aurelia state road. The last part of the descent takes place in the town of Sanremo. Last 2 km on long straight stretches on city streets. Of note at 850 m from the finish, a left bend at the roundabout and at 750 m from the finish, the last bend which leads onto the final straight line of via Roma, all on an asphalt surface.