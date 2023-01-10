LO STAGE

First trials of Paralympic competitions. The Austrian national alpine ski team trained last weekend on the slopes of the Cinque Torri. It was a first, significant test in view of the organization of the Ski World Cup finals for Paralympic athletes that the Cortina Foundation has scheduled for next 14-15-16-17 March.

«We care very much about the Paralympic world», said the president of the Foundation, Stefano Longo, «let us remember that here, in 2026, not only the Olympics will be held, but also, and above all, the Paralympics, with the assignment of most medals. For us it is a very important cultural, social and sporting fact. Last week at the Cinque Torri, thanks to the president of the Consorzio Impianti a fune Marco Zardini, who has a special focus on the Paralympic world, we created a special access route for the ascent of the athletes by chairlift, which has been worth for us important technical test in view of March. We are confident of a good outcome for the finals. We will also have a para snowboard cross test on February 3 and 4, with two days dedicated to the World Cup on the San Zan di Socrepes slope, which will then be the Paralympic competition track. This is possible also thanks to the help and collaboration with the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation. Fifteen days ago a group of people was present here who were working on the arrival plan in Rumerlo trying to identify themselves with the reality of the Paralympic athlete. They were very careful people to catch even the slightest nuance in that perspective; maybe we will make some mistakes», says Longo, «because in Cortina competitions for disabled athletes have never been organised, but from here we can only improve».

As far as the adaptation of the infrastructures to the para-athlete competitions is concerned, all in all Cortina is quite ready.

«The situation we have found in the structures is all in all better than we thought» continues Longo, «the services for the Paralympic athletes are similar to those for the able-bodied. There are minimum standards.”

«There will be work to do on the parking lots, even some shelters are not doing well yet», adds the general director of the Cortina Foundation, Michele Di Gallo, «we therefore plan to equip a hospitality area for para-athletes in Rumerlo, with bathrooms and so on. Piazza Dibona will also have to be equipped. For the moment we are trying to find what is usable for the disabled in the area, then we hope the rest will speed up ».

Even with regard to hotel structures, the situation in the end therefore does not seem to be so dramatic. «The feedback has been positive for the moment. Of course we are talking about three-star hotels, which are part of the competition budget. A mapping project is starting on these on the initiative of the Hoteliers Association. Those who are not equipped yet can adapt their structure for accessibility with a small investment: after all, these are small interventions».